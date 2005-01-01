TRHS Aristocrats to perform with award-winning British a capella group

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School’s Aristocrats choir will get a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to perform with an award-winning a capella group in November.

The Aristocrats, along with top high school choirs from Dowagiac, Vicksburg and Loy Norrix, will be performing two songs with British group VOCES8 when the award-winning London-based octet visits Western Michigan University’s Dalton Center Recital Hall, across from Miller Auditorium on WMU’s campus in Kalamazoo Nov. 9.

“It’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” TRHS Choir Director Alex Williams said. “Not often do we have groups of this caliber coming around just to offer high school groups like us the chance to sing with them.”

VOCES8 was started in 2005, and has released over a dozen albums, singing a wide variety of music, from early English and European Renaissance choral pieces to their own arrangements. They were nominated for seven Contemporary A Cappella Recording Awards in 2013, and their 2014 album, “A Purcell Collection,” was a BBC Music Magazine Critic’s Choice award winner. Their newest album, “Enchanted Isle,” was released in January.

VOCES8 is also active in vocal music education, and according to their website, they run workshop programs and master classes that reach 40,000 vocal music students a year through the VOCES8 Foundation.

“This is partially why we’re actually getting the opportunity to sing with them,” Williams said. “They like to go around to different schools across the world and do a little bit of music teaching.”

Williams said he heard about the opportunity for the choir to sing with the group from an email he received a few weeks ago, offering the spots on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“I sent the email thinking, ‘oh there’s no way we were going to get it.’ There were four spots, probably everyone wants to do it, too, but luckily for us, we got the spot,” Williams said.