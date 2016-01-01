TRHS alumna to city commissioner

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers native Pat Dane began her first full term as city commissioner after being sworn in by city clerk Melissa Bliss on Monday, Nov. 13.

Pat was appointed to fill the vacant position and finish the term left by former commissioner Jared Hoffmaster on November 2016. Now beginning her first full term, Pat said not much has changed. She still loves the community and is committed to the city’s development.

Pat grew up in Three Rivers and attended Three Rivers High School, where she met her husband of 31 years, who has been a member of the Three Rivers Fire Department for over 30 years, Glenn Dane.

The community has always been a part of both Glenn and Pat’s lives. They both attended Andrews Elementary School, their three daughters also attended the school and now, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren attend Andrews.

Pat said her greatest achievement goes far beyond her work as a city commissioner, but stays within the family.



Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.