TRHS administration prepares for National Student Walkout

THREE RIVERS — Administration at the Three Rivers High School has made preparations in case its students decide to participate in a national walkout scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14, one month after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla.

The walkout, which is meant to be a form of protest against gun violence in schools as well as bringing awareness to student safety, is scheduled to last for 17 minutes, in honor of the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting.



