TRFD urging residents, business owners near rivers to prepare for rising waters

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Fire Department is urging citizens to stay off the St. Joseph, Rocky, and Portage rivers. 

High water levels cause strong currents making the water unsafe. Please take caution when driving through water covered roadways.

Water levels are expected to crest sometime Saturday, Feb. 24, at moderate to high flood stage. Moderate and major floods are expected at this time but subject to change with further rain.

Please check back for further updates as new information becomes available.

Sand bags are available for purchase at:

City of Three Rivers Department of Public Services

Phone (269) 273-1845

St Joseph County Sheriff’s Department

Phone (269) 467-9045. 

Robert’s Brothers Excavating

Phone (269) 244-8619

