TRFD: Some Scidmore Park Zoo animals have been moved due to flooding

THREE RIVERS — On Thursday, March 1, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported that the evacuation of some Scidmore Park Zoo animals could be expected due to flooding but according to the Three Rivers Fire Department, “a couple of animals have been moved from lower to higher land” but none have been evacuated at this time.

At 9 feet moderate flooding of Scidmore Park can be expected but the TRFD says flooding would have to increase dramatically before animals would need to be evacuated.

A flood warning for the St. Joseph River in Three Rivers continued Thursday and will continue until further notice, according to the NWS. At 11 a.m. on Thursday the stage was at 9.4 feet and falling, with moderate flooding occurring and expected to continue. The flood stage for the St. Joseph River is 7 feet.

High water will continue to affect several businesses and flood the basements of homes along South Main, Green, and Jackson Streets in Three Rivers, according to the NWS.

