TRFD requests residents in flood-affected areas prepare for evacuation

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Fire Department is asking residents in flood affected areas to “make preparations to evacuate their homes due to flooding basements that may result in an interruption of their gas and electrical utilities.”

Any affected residents requiring temporary emergency shelter may contact the American Red Cross at the Three Rivers Commission on Aging at (269) 279-8083.

Citizens are urged to stay off the St. Joseph, Rocky, and Portage rivers, as high water levels cause strong currents making the water unsafe. Also, do not attempt to drive or traverse through barricaded streets and roadways.

Water levels are expected to crest sometime on Saturday, Feb. 24 at high flood stage. Continued major flooding is expected at this time and flooding may increase with further rain.

Sand bags are still available for purchase at:

City of Three Rivers Department of Public Services.

Phone (269) 273-1845

St Joseph County Sheriff's Department.

Phone (269) 467-9045

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.