TRFD to host smoke and carbon monoxide detectors giveaway

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Fire Department is giving away smoke and carbon monoxide detectors today from 3 to 5 p.m. in the department’s parking lot.

Steve Meyer, manager at Servpro of St. Joseph and Cass County, said up to 500 smoke detectors would be available to residents for free, courtesy of Servpro. The fire department will have 400 carbon monoxide detectors to give away as well.

“If there’s houses out there that do not have smoke detectors, we want to help and get smoke detectors in those houses so we don’t ever come across any lives ever lost,” Meyer said. “We want to do what we can for our community where we work in, where we live in, and help out as much as we can and give back.”



