TRFD fire chief says floodwater is receding; resources available for flood victims

THREE RIVERS — In the past week water rose approximately three feet above the river banks of the St. Joseph River, leaving many Three Rivers homeowners along the river in a state of a emergency, Three Rivers Fire Chief Carl Holcomb reported on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Holcomb said flooding along the St. Joseph River begins once water rises above the banks at seven feet, five inches. On Tuesday, Feb. 27 the water peaked at about 10 feet, five inches. To control the overflow, dam operators have now closed three gates, leaving 10 open.

Holcomb said the floodwater is receding and he estimates that the water will be within the riverbanks by Monday, March 5.

Flooding occurred in homes along River Street and River Drive, and on both sides of South Main Street, which has been closed for several days.



