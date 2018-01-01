TRFD adds new fire engine to its fleet

THREE RIVERS —The Three Rivers Fire Department recently added to its fleet of emergency vehicles in the form of a 2018 Spartan 180 fire engine, and presented the new addition to the Three Rivers city commission prior to its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Fire Chief Carl Holcomb said the vehicle, which cost approximately $435,000, is capable of pumping 1,500 gallons of water to a fire per minute and has the capacity to bring 750 gallons of water to a fire in its onboard tank. The new unit replaces a 1984 Ford engine that Holcomb said, “served the Three Rivers and surrounding community very well for many years.”

The process to acquire the Spartan actually began shortly after Holcomb arrived in Three Rivers four years ago.

“As department heads we are constantly assessing the future as it pertains to organizational needs and/or capital improvements. This is in an effort to continue and improve the service that the city manager, our mayor, and the city commission have directed to provide and deliver to all of the citizens we are charged and sworn to protect,” Holcomb said.