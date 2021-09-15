Tree and brush stations for storm recovery available

CENTREVILLE — As St. Joseph County continues cleaning up from last month’s storms, county officials announced the first of several disposal efforts for tree branches and brush.

The first station was held Tuesday, with another station scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, both at Sand Lake County Park in Nottawa, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During these stations, residents may bring unwanted tree branches and brush up to 16 inches in diameter to be chipped up. Woodchips from the project will be made available to residents at no charge.

County officials say trees and brush should be brought to the cement pad in the lower parking lot of the park and will only be accepted during times the station is manned. Household waste, leaves and grass clippings will not be accepted.

The effort is a collaboration between the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, St. Joseph County Parks and Recreation and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

