THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Wednesday voted to increase its millage rate from one mill to two mills, and accepted its 2017-18 proposed budget with a balanced budget of $208,804, following a budget hearing.

By statute, TRDDA can levy up to two mills for operating because the district is located in a municipality that has a population of less than 1,000,000. The millage increase will raise state property taxes in the DDA district by $11,720, from $11,242 in 2016-17 to $22,962 in 2017-18.

TRDDA’s 2017-18 proposed budget will now be taken to the Three Rivers City Commission for approval.

Executive Director David Vago said the organization would fundraise to meet and exceed an operating budget shortfall of $23,866 for the coming fiscal year, which comes as “three-year pledges and other support that started the Main Street program have drawn to a close.” He said the TRDDA also raises another $30,000 each year in sponsorships for events and programs, and these will become part of “a comprehensive fundraising initiative.”

