TRDDA schedules special meeting for prospective board member interviews
THREE RIVERS — During its meeting on Friday, July 13, the
Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority board of
directors scheduled a special meeting for Friday, July 20 at 8 a.m.
to review applications from prospective board members, and
conduct informal interviews with any applicants in attendance.
The board was initially expected to review applications on
Friday before making recommendations to Board Member/City
Manager Joe Bippus who would then presumably take the board’s
recommendations to the Three Rivers city commission. But after
discussion among the four board members present Friday —
Bippus and Board Member Tim Raakman were absent — it was
determined by consensus that the board should meet each
applicant before making a recommendation to the city commission.
Secretary Sherri Rivers said the board is allowed to have up to
12 members but Executive Director Dave Vago recommended
reaching out to the Michigan Main Street program before moving
forward to ascertain whether boards with larger numbers in other
Main Street communities have proven to be more or less effective.
As of Friday’s meeting the board has six acting members, and
stills needs to fill at least two of its four executive positions once
the board is at or near full capacity.
The board also discussed approaching the city commission
about relaxing restrictions on who can and cannot apply to be a
TRDDA board member, as well as broadening the term of
stakeholder to include not only a person with a vested interest in
property somewhere within the original TRDDA district but
across the entire district.
“I think we should approach the commission about having (the
required applicant criteria) a little more relaxed because we have
people in the community that have expressed an interest, and as far
as I’m concerned that makes them a (stakeholder),” Rivers said.
Board Member Andrew George said the board should also be
able to consider citizen interest forms from township residents and
other local residents who may not own or rent property in the
TRDDA district because downtown Three Rivers isn’t just for city
residents.
“I think the biggest distinction to make here is that (residents
of) the townships and the lakes — it’s laughable to think that they
aren’t a part of Three Rivers — they are Three Rivers, this is their
downtown, they don’t have a downtown out on the lake,” George
said.
Yearling added, “our community stretches beyond the city limits
and I think that’s something that needs to be respected.”
