TRDDA schedules special meeting for prospective board member interviews

THREE RIVERS — During its meeting on Friday, July 13, the

Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority board of

directors scheduled a special meeting for Friday, July 20 at 8 a.m.

to review applications from prospective board members, and

conduct informal interviews with any applicants in attendance.

The board was initially expected to review applications on

Friday before making recommendations to Board Member/City

Manager Joe Bippus who would then presumably take the board’s

recommendations to the Three Rivers city commission. But after

discussion among the four board members present Friday —

Bippus and Board Member Tim Raakman were absent — it was

determined by consensus that the board should meet each

applicant before making a recommendation to the city commission.

Secretary Sherri Rivers said the board is allowed to have up to

12 members but Executive Director Dave Vago recommended

reaching out to the Michigan Main Street program before moving

forward to ascertain whether boards with larger numbers in other

Main Street communities have proven to be more or less effective.

As of Friday’s meeting the board has six acting members, and

stills needs to fill at least two of its four executive positions once

the board is at or near full capacity.

The board also discussed approaching the city commission

about relaxing restrictions on who can and cannot apply to be a

TRDDA board member, as well as broadening the term of

stakeholder to include not only a person with a vested interest in

property somewhere within the original TRDDA district but

across the entire district.

“I think we should approach the commission about having (the

required applicant criteria) a little more relaxed because we have

people in the community that have expressed an interest, and as far

as I’m concerned that makes them a (stakeholder),” Rivers said.

Board Member Andrew George said the board should also be

able to consider citizen interest forms from township residents and

other local residents who may not own or rent property in the

TRDDA district because downtown Three Rivers isn’t just for city

residents.

“I think the biggest distinction to make here is that (residents

of) the townships and the lakes — it’s laughable to think that they

aren’t a part of Three Rivers — they are Three Rivers, this is their

downtown, they don’t have a downtown out on the lake,” George

said.

Yearling added, “our community stretches beyond the city limits

and I think that’s something that needs to be respected.”

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@

threeriversnews.com.