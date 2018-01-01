TRDDA reviews fundraising opportunities for 2018 Harmony Fest

THREE RIVERS — During the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority’s annual strategic planning retreat on Saturday, the board reviewed opportunities to improve funding and business involvement for the 25th annual Harmony Festival in September.

DDA Executive Director Dave Vago said the board needs to continue inspiring the purpose and the public’s view of Harmony Fest as a community event, while also maintaining the obligation of being “fiscally responsible.”

“I want to make sure that this board keeps talking about Harmony Fest because I think we need some board directives to the (Harmony Fest) committee to make sure that it is stepping up to increase the fiscal liability of the event, and that this organization is responsible for it. We can do that in the way that doesn’t compromise what other people feel the event represents,” Vago said.

He said eventually the event should break even financially and become self-sustaining. The board reviewed potential fundraising opportunities within the event, such as adding a shaded “VIP” section, implementing a fee to receive access into the beer garden, raising the fees charged to food and craft vendors, and receiving sponsors for the kids section, face painting or other activities.

The board also discussed opportunities to further involve downtown businesses, in order to promote the business at the Harmony Fest in return. John “Charlie” Wolgamood, DDA board member and member of the promotions committee, suggested hosting a bean bag toss tournament near the business’s storefront, or encouraging downtown restaurants to partake in a signature Harmony Fest food or drink item, in which a percentage of the proceeds returns to the event’s funding.

“Christmas Around Town is the best example of how it can be a working thing on both sides. There is a benefit for everybody,” DDA Board Chair Tricia Meyer said.

Vago also mentioned the importance for the board to “recommend and ultimately authorize specific steps to make Harmony Fest better fit our picture.”

“We asked the why question. Joe (Bippus, city manager) said it fits in with the arts and entertainment downtown that to me is a good and bad thing. There is a lot of different ways to fit that so Harmony Fest doesn’t have to exist or not exist as a DDA activity for that reason. But, it is there,” he said.

“More direct benefits for the DDA is it provides us our highest profile opportunities to recognize our sponsors, which is going to be an important thing for when it comes to fundraising. Publicity is important. People in this community have the habit of viewing downtown in a somewhat negative light, that is changing, but it is still important for us to maintain community goodwill.”

The Harmony Fest committee plans to further discuss these opportunities during its upcoming meeting, in order to return to the DDA Board with a detailed plan.

Samantha May can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or sam@threeriversnews.com.

Please see Monday's print or e-edition for the full article.