TRDDA rescinds, reallocates grant funding

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority board of directors Friday voted to rescind and reallocate a $20,000 rush grant previously awarded to aid the completion of a local downtown business.

Board Member and business owner Tim Raakman was previously awarded $20,000 to complete renovations necessary to open his business Speaking Stone Café in downtown Three Rivers.

“We’ve had several extensions to attempt to give (Raakman) a little bit of wiggle room to get started with the project with little success due to some obstacles Tim has run into with infrastructure,” George said. “In talking with Tim we agreed it would probably be best if we put that $20,000 back into the R2 fund. I encouraged Tim to reapply for the R2 when he thinks he’s ready to utilize the grant but in the meantime, the executive board is recommending that this board put the $20,000 back into the (R2 fund).”