TRDDA to remain in Main Street program following unanimous city commission vote

Alek Frost

Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority will remain in the Michigan Main Street program for at least the next two years following a unanimous vote by the Three Rivers city commission Tuesday.

The commission adopted a resolution stating it “agrees to the minimum standards set forth by MMS including a full-time program director, active board of directors and committees, adequate funding and participation at required trainings and services.”

Tuesday’s vote came almost two weeks after the TRDDA board of directors voted 6-2 in favor of moving forward with Michigan Main Street and graduating from the “Select Level” to the “Master Level” within the program. City Manager and TRDDA Board Member Joe Bippus, who recommended the approval of the resolution in a report to the commission prior to Tuesday’s meeting, said he has a few “creative ideas” about how the TRDDA can solve some of the issues it faces, namely its budget shortfall. Bippus said the board would discuss those ideas in the coming weeks and months.

A number of citizens spoke in favor of the Michigan Main Street program on Tuesday, including downtown resident Kirstin Vander Giessen-Reitsma, who is a member of the World Fare Leadership Team and a volunteer at the non-profit, volunteer run fair trade store in downtown Three Rivers.

