TRDDA to recommend four prospective board members to city commission

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority board of directors decided by consensus to recommend four applicants to City Manager Joe Bippus and the Three Rivers city commission, after meeting with six prospective board members during a special meeting held at Venue 45 on Friday, July 20 in downtown Three Rivers.

After meeting with applicants for the better part of an hour on Friday, the board ultimately decided it would recommend Colin Monroe, Janna Gatton, Nicole Kirchner and Polash “Paul” Pandey to the city as prospective TRDDA board members.

Acting Board Chair Amanda Yearling thanked each of the six applicants in attendance, and encouraged each of them to join a TRDDA committee no matter the outcome of Friday’s meeting. Yearling added that the board “desperately needs active board members participating in events, attending more meetings, (and) training sessions that pop up […]”

“Thank you guys, you all come such unique and interesting backgrounds — I love that because having a diverse board with lots of different strengths and interests really makes our board and our organization stronger — so I love that you all have different areas of interest and bring different things to the table. So thank you again for coming,” Yearling said.

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.