TRDDA makes recommendation for AmeriCorps VISTA position

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority voted 5-0 in favor of recommending a candidate for its AmeriCorps VISTA position to CEDAM (Community Economic Development Association of Michigan) during its board meeting on Friday, July 7.

A four-person interview panel, which featured representatives from the TRDDA board and its organization committee, as well as a representative from the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce acting as a partner organization, interviewed the candidate this month and passed on its recommendation to the board.

The TRDDA/Main Street program was awarded the one-year, full-time AmeriCorps VISTA service member position through CEDAM earlier this year, and had until July 18 to make a recommendation for the position.

David Vago, executive director of the TRDDA, said the VISTA member’s specific goal in Three Rivers would be to build partnerships with other organizations and individuals to accomplish volunteer work in downtown, to increase the stake that residents feel they will have in the downtown’s future, and to build lasting partnerships in a diverse community.

Vago said he expects a decision from CEDAM “shortly after the application deadline” on whether the board’s candidate will be approved. He said the interview panel felt the candidate was articulate and had a good personality for working with other people.

“The candidate we’ve chosen has local connections, has been involved in the community and really shows a passion for the kind of work that we do, investing in making Three Rivers a great place to be,” Vago said.

