TRDDA to host second annual Adult Halloween Crawl later this month

THREE RIVERS — Final preparations are underway for downtown Three Rivers’ second annual Adult Halloween Crawl, which is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 26 from 7-10 p.m.

In an interview with the Commercial-News Friday, Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Chair Andrew George said this year’s event seems to be generating “some buzz,” which he credits in part to the success of last year’s event.

“Last year was the first-ever Three Rivers Adult Halloween Crawl and it was an amazing success,” George said. “Not only did the attendees have a great time, but so did our staff and volunteers. This time around, the event seems to have gained some buzz. I am very excited to see what comes of it this year and the years to come.”