Home / Home

TRDDA to host second annual Adult Halloween Crawl later this month

By: 
Alek Haak-Frost, Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — Final preparations are underway for downtown Three Rivers’ second annual Adult Halloween Crawl, which is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 26 from 7-10 p.m.
In an interview with the Commercial-News Friday, Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Chair Andrew George said this year’s event seems to be generating “some buzz,” which he credits in part to the success of last year’s event.
“Last year was the first-ever Three Rivers Adult Halloween Crawl and it was an amazing success,” George said. “Not only did the attendees have a great time, but so did our staff and volunteers. This time around, the event seems to have gained some buzz. I am very excited to see what comes of it this year and the years to come.”

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media