TRDDA holds strategy-planning meeting

THREE RIVERS — Senior Program Officer of National Main Street Center Norma Ramirez de Miess gave a presentation Thursday to Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority board members and committee leaders on developing strategies to revitalize downtown Three Rivers.

Ramirez de Miess’ presentation included findings from surveys and market research conducted about downtown and the greater Three Rivers area. A survey was sent out to local leaders, as well as members of the community.

Leaders were asked what words come to mind when they think about downtown Three Rivers and the top three responses were “historic,” “charming” and “potential.” “Empty” and “vacancy” were also submitted.

Ninety-one people participated in the community survey and their top three responses to the same question included historic (32), vacant/empty (29) and potential (22).

The greatest challenges facing downtown according to the leaders surveyed included “no vibe,” “lacks (clear) vision” and “low local median/mean cost” among others. Leaders also said “more restaurants/dining options” and “drinking establishments” were among the best business opportunities available downtown.

Community members expressed a desire for more variety in the businesses downtown, better parking and nightlife, as well as more flexible hours. Ramirez de Miess said while working with other communities across the country, she found that a large majority of shopping is done after 6 p.m.

The most common age range among survey respondents was between 35 and 44 years old, followed by the 45 to 54-age range. Respondents between 55 and 64, as well as 25 and 34 were the third and fourth most common age ranges.

Market research showed that 28.5 percent of Three Rivers is under 18 and Ramirez de Miess said downtown leaders should be mindful of that when choosing events and when establishing new businesses downtown. The research also showed that downtown has a strong market for food and drink establishments, as well as the potential for a strong sports and recreation market based on the “place-based assets” downtown.

Based on the surveys and market research, Ramirez de Miess suggested three areas of focus in the effort to revitalize downtown Three Rivers: Sports and recreation that includes biking, hiking, kayaking, etc., family friendly businesses and attractions and non-traditional entertainment/cultural arts to build off the success of Lowry’s Books, The Riviera Theatre and Carnegie Center for the Arts.

Ramirez de Miess said downtowns are “usually the picture of communities” and should act as a building block for the community at large.

“We want to encourage you to use downtown as one of your biggest tools for building the rest of your community but that means looking at downtown as that tool and making it powerful,” she said.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 24 or alek@threeriversnews.com.