TRDDA to hold special meeting on budget today

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority will be holding a special meeting Tuesday to discuss their operating budget for the upcoming year.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce, and will be open to the public.

The special meeting was scheduled after a lengthy discussion of the operating budget during the DDA’s last meeting on March 1. The issue of how to hire and pay a new executive director, with alternative options on how to do so were presented to the board, and by consensus the board decided the issue warranted further discussion.

DDA Board Member and City Manager Joe Bippus presented two alternative options for the previously-drafted budget. The options included making the executive director a part-time position and making them a city employee, or hiring a new director via a local hiring firm and contracting with the business to hire them.

