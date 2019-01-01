TRDDA to discuss 2019-20 budget, director position

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority will discuss its 2019-20 budget at their monthly Board of Directors meeting Friday, March 1, at 8 a.m. at the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce office.

The Board will be reviewing and drafting the proposed budget, along with the Operations and Workplan Summary during the meeting, as well as setting a public hearing date for April 5 regarding the budget.

