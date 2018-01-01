TRDDA board refuses executive director’s resignation, 4-3

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority board of directors refused TRDDA Executive Director Dave Vago’s resignation by a 4-3 vote during an emotionally charged meeting on Friday, May 4, and set a special meeting for Friday, May 11 to discuss Vago’s future.

Vice Chair Amanda Yearling, Secretary Sherri Rivers, Board Member John Wolgamood and Board Member Andrew George voted in favor of refusing the resignation, while Board Member and City Manager Joe Bippus, Board Chair Ron Buckhold, and Treasurer Sharon Bachinski voted against the motion. Board Members Brian McDaniel and Timothy Raakman did not cast a vote, as neither was present Friday.

