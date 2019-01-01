TRDDA board member resigns; new board member appointed

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Board member Polash Pandey during its meeting Friday, Nov. 1.

In his resignation letter to the board, Pandey cited his profession and schedule among the reasons he was resigning.

“It was my pleasure to work with the board and serve with the DDA. I tried my best to involve myself to make some decisions. I am very grateful to you for including me even though I a from a different country,” Pandey wrote.

“However, for my profession and with my schedule, I am no longer able to serve on the board. Please accept this letter as my resignation. Thank you again to all of the board members also.”

After accepting Pandey’s resignation, the board recommended the appointment of Lolita Foster to City Manager Joe Bippus to fill the vacant seat. Bippus approved the board’s recommendation and appointed Foster to the board.

In other business…

•Approved a fund balance allocation of $2,700 to pay rent for TRDDA’s office space to Meyer Ventures. The payment covers rent, which costs $450 per month, for July 2019 through December 2019.

•Approved a sign rebate application for B & D Travel Consultants, LLC in the amount of $112.50 for the business’ new location on West Michigan Avenue in Three Rivers.

•Allocated $500 for its upcoming Trivia Night on Friday, Nov. 8., which will be held at A Place in Time on 53 Railroad Dr. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the TRDDA/Chamber Office at 57 N. Main St.

