TRDDA board discusses revolving loan fund guidelines

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority’s (TRDDA) board of directors discussed updating its revolving loan fund guidelines during its meeting on Friday, Feb. 2.

“(The) procedure (for this process) was not really something that was written down. We had a set of guidelines, which this document is a newly edited version of, that sort of laid out a loose process for how we approve loans,” TRDDA/Main Street executive director Dave Vago said.

Vago said in the past a panel of two local bankers would meet and make a recommendation for whether to approve or deny a loan application. The applicant would provide “most of the typical information an applicant would provide for a loan application but the idea would be that the panel would look at it with a little more leniency than they would if they were representing an actual banking institution.”



Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.