TRDDA Board of Directors changes meeting location

Alek Frost Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — On Friday, Nov. 3, the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority (TRDDA) Board of Directors voted in favor of changing the location of its monthly meeting.
The board will continue to meet on the first Friday of every month at 8 a.m. but will now do so in the TRDDA conference room at 57 N. Main St. in downtown Three Rivers. The board had previously conducted its business in the Three Rivers City Commission chambers at city hall. The board also voted in favor of changing next month’s meeting from Friday, Dec. 1 to Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. due to scheduling conflicts.
