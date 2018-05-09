TRDDA board chair, treasurer resign

THREE RIVERS — Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9, Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Board Chair Ron Buckhold and Board Treasurer Sharon Bachinski sent a joint letter of resignation via email.

In the letter, Buckhold and Bachinski state, “in the interest of maintaining momentum of the DDA, we feel that with the 4-3 vote (refusing TRDDA Executive Director Dave Vago’s resignation) that the majority should be the deciding factor in moving the DDA forward from here.”

The resignation letter, in its entirety, reads as follows:

“Ron Buckhold the Chair of the DDA and Sharon Bachinski the treasurer of the DDA are resigning from their roles effective today (May 9th, 2018). On April 30th, 2018 we met with Dave Vago the Executive Director of the DDA. On Thursday, May 3rd, 2018 Dave Vago signed his letter of resignation. On Friday, May 4th, 2018 the DDA met and voted with a 4-3 vote to rescind the resignation of Dave Vago. With the interest of maintaining the momentum of the DDA, we feel that with a vote of 4-3 that the majority should be the deciding factor in moving the DDA forward from here. Based on this, we both respectfully resign our positions on the DDA, thus allowing the DDA to move forward in a positive direction. “The Three Rivers comeback story is a revolution that is moving forward in a positive direction, consider the positive additions to our downtown and witnessing all the excitement in our community. We believe that each positive step we make will make our community a better place to live, work and play. There are a lot of wonderful people that are making the success story come alive. Get engaged in your downtown and be a part of the positive movement! We can be the ‘National Comeback Story’ of the year one day if we all pull together. Thank you for caring about your hometown Mainstreet! TR Mainstreet is coming back and we ask that you continue to support the positive efforts. Respectfully submitted, Sharon Bachinski Ron Buckhold.”

TRDDA Board Member Andrew George reached out to the Commercial-News on Wednesday to make a statement regarding the letter. George said the 4-3 vote refusing Vago’s resignation on Friday, May 4 was the “right and justified decision.”

“I am absolutely thrilled that this board has made the right and justified decision. Looking forward, the DDA still has a lot of work to do to rebuild relationships and keep the momentum going that we’ve already established under Dave (Vago). I look forward to a long relationship between the DDA and Dave Vago,” George said.

With Buckhold and Bachinski’s resignations, the TRDDA board is now a six-member board with George, Amanda Yearling, John Wolgamood, Sherri Rivers, Timothy Raakman and Joe Bippus. According to Vago, Board Member Brian McDaniel has indicated to Vago and multiple board members that he will no longer serve on the board but hasn’t yet done so in writing.

Vago said Friday’s special meeting set for 8 a.m. on Friday, May 11 at the Three Rivers Public Library will still be held, and his evaluation will be discussed.