TRDDA board chair to resign

THREE RIVERS — The resignation of Sara Herrmann, board chair of Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority’s board of directors, was announced during a board meeting on Friday, Oct. 6.

Herrmann, who is the director of business operations for Three Rivers Community Schools, will continue to chair TRDDA’s design committee but will resign as board chair effective Oct. 15.

Herrmann was not present at Friday’s meeting but in her letter of resignation to the board she cited the demands of her job and family as reasons for her resignation.

“While I wholeheartedly believe in the mission and the direction the TRDDA/MMS is headed, I feel at this time, the board needs a chair that has the time and capacity to invest the appropriate resources to this role. Right now, the demands of my job and family are preventing me from fulfilling this role appropriately,” she wrote.

“I truly appreciate the connections and friendships my involvement with TRDDA/MMS have afforded me, and I look forward to continuing to be involved as a volunteer with the design committee and in other ways as my schedule allows.”

Vice chair Tricia Meyer will serve as interim chair until the board’s nominations in March.

The board also introduced new board member Andrew George.

