TRDDA board appoints new chair, vice chair, and secretary

By: 
Alek Frost, Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority/Main Street program board of directors appointed a new chair, vice chair, and secretary during its meeting on Friday, March 2.
Following board nominations, board member Ron Buckhold was appointed to the chair position, board member Amanda Yearling was appointed to the vice chair position, and new board member Sherri Rivers was appointed to the board’s secretary position.  
 

Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.

