TRDDA approves $20K grant application for former Paisano’s property

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers DDA approved a $20,000 rush grant application Friday for an “interior rehabilitation” project at the former Paisano’s property.

Owner Shawn Reus said the restaurant and bar, located at 10, 12, 14 and 16 N. Main St. in downtown Three Rivers, will undergo some “re-tooling” prior to opening under the new name “Rooster’s Wing Shack,” in mid to late April.

Reus said after a buyer for the property fell through, he and his wife decided to change directions due to the influx of Italian eateries in Three Rivers.

“What it boils down to is initially we had a buyer and they backed out. Our plan, my wife and I’s plan if that happened, was to do something different,” he said.

“It’s something that Three Rivers does not have right now that it could benefit from, and we’ve got the space for it. So what we’ll have is wings, burgers, wraps, salads and then a few of the flat wraps. As far as the pizzas and the subs, all that stuff goes away. There’s enough places in town to get that.”

Reus said the “R2” grant will help pay for correcting plumbing and flooring issues, refinishing the property’s hardwood floors, and making cosmetic repairs. The restaurant’s bar will also be moved to be more “centrally located,” and four additional taps (16 total taps) will be installed.

“The bar atmosphere for Paisano’s is going away,” according to Reus because as he gets older he doesn’t want to “deal with the stress that goes along with that.” As a result, Reus said his business would be “more family orientated than it was before” and not stay open as late, at least not initially.

TRDDA board member Tricia Meyer said she believes the grant and subsequent opening of Reus’ restaurant is “a significant contribution back into our downtown,” because if “people have nowhere to eat downtown, they’re not going to come downtown.”

In other business the TRDDA…

•Discussed its upcoming board retreat at Camp Eberhart on March 18.

•Set a budget hearing at its next meeting on April 14 at 8 a.m.

