THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority (TRDDA) accepted its 2018-19 proposed budget with a balanced budget of $201,527, following a budget hearing on Friday, April 6.

The balanced budget outlines a fundraising revenue goal of $65,604, that the authority has the obligation to meet through “a very aggressive fundraising program and strategy” by the end of the fiscal year, Executive Director Dave Vago said.

“We are in a position where if we don’t meet that, we will dip into our fund balance,” he said. “(…) We are in a moment for this organization. This organization right now has never been more effective or more successful, and, at least in recent memory, it has never been closer to the break financially. It’s a call to action.”

According to the proposed budget, the available, unreserved and undesignated fund balance is projected at $68,081.

Vago said a “fundamental challenge” in the organization is that the TRDDA is pitched and is looked upon by the community as a charity. Although, he said he understands the reason why this is being done, the TRDDA is here to “invest in the quality of life for this community long-term, and to invest in the tax base.”

“Until we start fueling this, selling this and start talking about this as a investment in our city, it is always going to be more difficult to raise money and make those ends meet,” Vago said. “This is the time to start thinking in those terms. We are not here to prop up businesses that won’t succeed, we are here to invest in businesses to transform this community.”

The board came to a consensus that the ad hoc and organization committees will complete a list of businesses/investors that have not been spoken to about investors, those who have committed, etc.



