THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools Superintendent Ron Moag was rated as “effective” by the TRCS Board of Education during a special meeting for superintendent evaluation Wednesday.

Based on the evaluation parameters set by the Michigan Association of School Boards, Moag received a score of 3.434 out of a possible four points, which adjusts to an 86 percent score, putting him in the “effective” category. A score of 75 to 89 percent is deemed “effective,” while a 90 to 100 percent would be deemed “highly effective.”

According to the report, Moag’s highest marks came in community relations and governance/board relations, scoring a 3.83 and 3.66 respectively. In their comments, the board praised Moag for the positive community relations established by him that resulted in a “positive vote” for the bond proposal in the November election.

“The Board would like to see this effort on media and systems for communicating with the community continue with all aspects of the district,” the Board of Education comments stated in the evaluation.

In terms of board relations, the board recognized Moag for his weekly updates to members, and stated they would “like to see any board member questions and answers provided in the information provided.” The comments added that the board would like to do a self-evaluation as a part of upcoming board development.

The evaluation rated Moag relatively low in two categories, staff relations and business/finance, scoring a 3.14 and 3.0 respectively, the two lowest scores on his evaluation, which still rate as “effective” according to scoring. Delegation of duties and staff feedback were his lowest individual scores in the staff relations category, scoring a 2.5 each.