TRCS superintendent evaluated, receives ‘minimally effective’ rating

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education evaluated superintendent Jean Logan during a closed session on Wednesday, Nov. 29, identifying Logan’s achievements, as well as areas she could improve upon. Logan received a combined overall rating of “minimally effective,” at 68 percent.

The superintendent evaluation system focuses on “professional growth, with the intention to establish plans and procedures to reach the goals set by the board.” Working through a Michigan Association of School Boards consultant, Logan and the board will “collaborate to create a vision and goals for the district.”

The board gave Logan positive feedback in Governance and Board Relations as well as Instructional Leadership. The board also told Logan what they would like to see moving forward, including overall greater communication with the board.

“The board appreciates Jean’s encouragement for board development and would like to see a structured plan. Communication can be improved with board members and please clarify if questions are asked. Continue to work to improve relationships with board members,” the evaluation stated in the Governance and Board Relations section.

“The board appreciates that Jean has started student groups and this will help improve student involvement and engagement. The board would like to see improved student achievement results for the district,” the evaluation stated in the Instructional Leadership section.

Logan received poor marks in Community Relations, and Business and Finance. The board would like to see growth in these areas and provided comments that suggested, among other things, providing a financial overview to the board each month, and creating a coordinated plan to improve communication with the community.

“The board appreciates that the fund balance was increased this past year. Budget development, reporting and financial controls can be improved. Budget to actual reports and financial overview should be provided to the board each month. Additional help may be needed in the businesses office, so a plan should be considered for restructuring. Facilities plan needs to include financial planning for both short and long term,” the evaluation stated.

“The board would like Jean to consider a coordinated plan for marketing the district and writing an article for the newspaper occasionally. The board would like to see continued efforts and improvement in communication with parents, community, and engaging stakeholders in district planning.”

