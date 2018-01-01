TRCS seeks to fill classroom libraries with community book drive

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools Paraprofessionals of the SEIU 517M, Service Employees International Union, will be holding a Community Book Drive on Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge parking lot on West Michigan Avenue in Three Rivers.

The Parapros of SEIU will gladly accept any new or gently used book donations classified for any age group. The donated books will be collected to assist in building classroom libraries at the four elementary schools in the district, which include Park, Andrews, Ruth Hoppin, and Norton.



Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.