TRCS plans for potential resignation of superintendent

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education began preparations for the potential resignation of superintendent Jean Logan, and discussed plans to seek an interim superintendent, during a special board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Following the meeting, board president Erin Nowak said Logan is pursuing a job opportunity in another district. She did not disclose which district or the position Logan is seeking, but she said Logan meets with the district on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and anticipates a start date on Wednesday, Jan. 24.



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.