TRCS, ISD school boards seeking to fill vacancies

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education and the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District Board of Education announced via press releases Monday they are seeking applications to fill a vacancy on each of their respective boards.

Per state law, each school board has 30 days to fill these vacancies.

The vacancies come in the aftermath of the passing of Mike Bosma, a longtime member of the educational community in St. Joseph County, who recently was the vice president of the ISD school board and vice president of the TRCS school board.

Any registered voter that is at least 18 years old who resides within the Three Rivers Community School District is eligible to apply for the TRCS school board. An applicant must also be a citizen of the United States, a resident of the state of Michigan for at least 30 days and a resident of the school district.

For the ISD school board vacancy, any registered voter who resides within the St. Joseph County ISD service area is eligible to apply, with the exception of voters who reside within the Sturgis Public School District. Per School Code 380.614(3), “not more than two members of the board shall be from the same school district,” and the board currently has two members, Board President Elizabeth O’Dell and Trustee Geoffrey Smith, who are residents of Sturgis Schools.

Those interested in applying for the TRCS school board vacancy have until no later than 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 to submit letters expressing interest and their qualifications to the district offices. Following a review of the submitted materials, the board will schedule interviews with selected candidates. Those with questions concerning the role of the Board of Education and the responsibilities of a board member can contact Board of Education President Dan Ryan by email at dryan@trschools.org or by phone at (269) 279-1100. Additional details can be found on the school district’s website, www.trschools.org.

Those interested in applying for the ISD school board vacancy have until no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 to submit a letter of interest and resume, either by mailing Teresa Belote, Ed.D., Superintendent St. Joseph County ISD, 62445 Shimmel Road, Centreville, MI 49032; by fax to (269) 467-4309; or by emailing Belote at tebelote@sjcisd.org. Interviews will be conducted as part of the ISD’s next regularly-scheduled board meeting on Monday, Oct. 21 at 4:30 p.m. Questions can be directed to Belote at 269-467-5401.

