THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education approved the resignation of Vocal Music Director Joel Moore, who’s been with the district for the past 17 years, and the retirement of Library Paraprofessional Terri Dickerson, who’s worked in four of the five elementary school libraries for the past 31 years.

Moore’s resignation will take effect at the end of the 2017-2018 school year, as he prepares for his new adventure as Director of Choral Activities at Olivet College. Dickerson’s official retirement date is June 30, 2018.

Moore said his resignation is “bitter sweet,” since he will miss the high school’s traditions and his daily interactions with faculty and students, but pursuing and advancing his career at Olivet is a personal obligation.

Before Moore accepted his position with Three Rivers, he said Three Rivers High School had not hosted a musical. Now, after his 17 years serving the district, TRHS has hosted 12 musicals. The choir program has also seen an increase in participation since Moore’s involvement. When he began, Moore said only 30 students were enrolled. In the last 17 years, the program saw as many as 165 students participate in a single academic year, with 100 students enrolled for the 2018-19 school year.

“I was recruited by Jim Birmingham 17 years ago to build a strong vocal music program here in TR. After 17 years of leading this program, I feel that we have done that.

