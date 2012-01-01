TRCS BOE completes second round of superintendent interviews

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education agreed to schedule a meet-and-greet between TRCS staff and its two finalists for the district’s superintendent position following the completion of a second round of interviews on Monday, April 23.

The board conducted interviews with the remaining two candidates, Jonathan Whan, superintendent of Grant Public Schools since 2012, and Ron Moag, chief financial/human resource officer of Suttons Bay Public Schools since 2017. Each candidate began with a presentation of his 90-day transition plan for entering the superintendent office, and then board members asked a series of questions, some of which included each candidate’s hiring process for teachers, teacher retention methods, thoughts on school safety, list of weaknesses, plans for community and business outreach, and experiences with alternative education classes and vocational courses.

Following the interviews, Consultant Rod Green with the Michigan Association of School Boards asked each board member to individually write down their preferred candidate. He said the board was split 3-3, with Trustee Pete Bennett undecided. Board members were split on whom to trust with the “healing” of TRCS.

Trustee Anne Riopel, in agreement with Treasurer Julia Awe, said she liked Moag’s presentation on his 90-day transition plan. Moag said he would partake in a listening and learning tour to ask three important questions to local business owners, staff, and other community stakeholders

“Once July hits I will fully implement the plan by continuing to establish our relationship, spending time with you, talking with you, and use what I plan on using on the listening and learning tour: What should we keep doing? What are some things that we should stop doing? And what should we start doing? It gives us an opportunity to look at our mission and vision, and getting to know your hopes and dreams for TRCS,” Moag said.

