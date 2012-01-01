TRCS BOE begins interviews for superintendent position

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education interviewed Spencer Byrd and Jeff Rehlander, two of TRCS’ four superintendent candidates on Monday, April 9.

The board asked both candidates a variety of questions separately, some of which related to leadership in staff development and student achievement, creating and implementing a strategic plan, defining and building a “school culture,” as well as each candidate’s experience with budgeting, budget cuts, and problem solving within districts bearing a low-income and diverse population.

Byrd has been the superintendent for the Meridian School District in Mounds, Ill. since 2015. Previously, Byrd was a principal at East Aurora High School in Aurora, Ill., a principal at Midland High School in Varna, Ill., and also served as assistant principal, athletic director, teacher and coach in various school districts in Illinois. He was born and raised in Michigan, and said he is thankful for the opportunity to return to his home state.

Rehlander has been a superintendent at Gobles Public Schools since 2012. Previously, he was owner of Padgett Business Services in Granger, Ind. for five years, and was also principal at LiVille Junior/Senior High School in Lakeville, Ind. for four years, as well as assistant superintendent for business services, assistant principal, and a teacher in various school districts in Indiana.

When asked about staff development in the candidates’ current district, Byrd explained to the board that he changed the calendar last year to allow more time for professional development. He added “SIP afternoons” or School Improvement Afternoons twice a month where the entire district comes together, breaks into instructional teams or “professional learning communities,” to discuss ways to align the district’s goals with individual school goals.

“They should all be in alignment, but we have all these things to do but little time to do it. So my job as superintendent is to utilize time well, and so it is spent on talking about improving student achievement and how we are going to do that,” Byrd said.

