TRCS BOE approves bid to upgrade high school’s technology

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education approved Frontier’s bid, at an estimated cost of $170,000 to the district, for upgrades and the installation of more advanced technology for the High School Network Infrastructure Project during its meeting on Monday, March 5.

District Technology Coordinator Diana Weed explained different avenues of using the district’s E-Rate funds to the board during its meeting on Jan. 16. The board approved the most advanced plan, which includes the replacement of wiring and equipment building-wide to allow for 10 GB which currently carries a maximum capacity of 1 GB, wiring the ceiling-mounted classroom data projectors, and wiring to accommodate updated camera systems.



