TRCS board hires consultant, begins process of superintendent search

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education employed Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) with consultant Rod Green to assist in the new superintendent search during its meeting on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Green explained to the board that now is the time to start the superintendent process, in order to “get ahead of the game.” Due to the excessive amount of superintendent openings, the sooner the process begins, the better chance of the board finding the ideal candidate before another district.

“It is tough right now and I am expecting that this season will be a lower turn out for applications, just because of the volume of the number of jobs that are open. That is why I told Rob (Kuhlman, interim-superintendent) to get me on this week. Let me come this week so we can get started and get ahead of some of these districts,” Green said.



