TRCS Board of Education approves a homeschooling partnership

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education approved a partnership with the home schooling community with a 5 to 1 vote on Monday, June 5.

TRCS will offer homeschool students the opportunity to enroll in elective courses, such as Legos, American Girl Doll, and other “additional educational opportunities.”

Superintendent Jean Logan said a minimum of 50 students need to be enrolled in order to afford the program. She reported that as of now, 60 families are interested, with an enrollment potential of 180 students.

“Instead of always looking for cuts, we should focus on further enrollment and bringing people into our local district,” Logan said.

Parents are responsible for the core educational structure during homeschooling, Logan said, but approving the partnership offers additional opportunities.

