TRCN pre-holiday edition to arrive Wednesday

THREE RIVERS — A special newspaper is coming your way.

Again this year, the staff at the Commercial-News is producing a special pre-Thanksgiving holiday edition of this newspaper and we want everyone to enjoy it.

The Wednesday, Nov. 27 edition of the Commercial-News will be delivered free of charge to all homes and businesses in the Three Rivers area. This issue will be full of holiday stories, gift ideas, recipes and advertising inserts from local retailers promoting their Holiday gift ideas and Black Friday sales.

The newspaper will not come with your daily mail that day as it traditionally does, but will instead be delivered by carriers going door to door.

If you do not receive this special edition by 3 p.m. on Nov. 27, please call our office at 269-279-7488 and we will make sure one is delivered to you.

There will be no publication on Thanksgiving Day. Regular production of this newspaper will resume with the Friday, Nov. 29 edition.