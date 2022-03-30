TRAM's walleye dinner fundraiser a success

THREE RIVERS — Food and fun times were on tap Saturday at the Eagles in Three Rivers for Three Rivers Area Mentoring’s annual walleye dinner fundraiser.

The event raised money for TRAM’s programming and services, which have helped out countless numbers of kids in the Three Rivers community for years. It featured a walleye dinner with fries and coleslaw, or a chicken dinner if people preferred, as well as a silent auction for numerous items from local businesses and sponsors.

Dozens of people attended the event, which raised $3,000 in total.

“It was excellent. Everyone really enjoyed the food, the walleye got really great comments and people enjoyed the items up for auction,” TRAM Director Todd Bannon said.

Some of the items up for auction included a 10-foot kayak donated by local lender Dawn Elkins, baskets of items from the Kalamazoo Wings, Kalamazoo Growlers, Bell’s Brewery and more, and gift cards from local businesses such as Lowry’s Books, GG’s Cookies, Downtown Dog and Ridgeway Floral. All proceeds from ticket sales for the event and the silent auction went to TRAM.

As for the dinner itself, TRAM board members and their family members manned the kitchen for the event, cooking the food, bussing tables and doing dishes. Bannon said those involved received plenty of compliments about the food quality.

The walleye dinner was one of the first big fundraisers for TRAM since the pandemic, and Bannon said it was great to see the community come out to support their cause.

“Three Rivers really comes together for events like this. Everyone right here’s a volunteer, so board members and their family and friends and people I haven’t met before today are helping out, because they love helping with this event. If you check out the kitchen, it’s friends of friends of people in there taking care of making the food. The mayor of Three Rivers is even checking people in at the door,” Bannon said.

“Post-COVID, people are eager for these chances to get together again and see people they haven’t seen in a few months or a few years.”

Bannon said the main goal of the evening, outside of raising funds for TRAM, was to let people know that TRAM is “back and operational” after pausing some services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bannon was hired back in October, and TRAM programming reopened back in January.

“A lot of it is just to remind people TRAM is here, that we’re back and operational, and to let them know they’re supporting at-risk young people in Three Rivers,” Bannon said. “We have the after-school program and the mentoring program, and this is to raise funds for that.”

With TRAM reopening, Bannon said the funds will help them out, adding he’s looking forward to seeing what the next year brings for the program.

“It took us a couple months to get everything going, but it’s been great,” Bannon said. “The kids there are really enjoying themselves, enjoying our program director, and we have some really good volunteers helping out. We have a mentor for every child we have right now, and we have high school volunteers that will come and help out with the kids.”

Overall, Bannon called the fundraiser night a success even at the halfway point of the evening, and thanked the community for their support of the program.

“I’m so happy to see the place full, and we’ve had to turn over dishes a lot to get more dishes out, so it made me happy to see this much turnout,” Bannon said. “I want to thank the Three Rivers community for coming out and supporting this event and this program.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@threeriversnews.com.