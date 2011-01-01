TRAM welcomes new after-school program director

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Area Mentoring has found its new after-school program director, and they didn’t have to go too far to find her.

Ashley Hescott, a Three Rivers native, was hired in as the new after-school program director for TRAM just last week. Prior to coming back home to Three Rivers, Hescott worked for the Word of Life Bible Institute in South Korea as the Dean of Women.

“I pretty much oversaw the female students on campus,” Hescott said.

Hescott, a 2011 Three Rivers High School graduate, brings a unique educational history to the job, as she graduated from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in Ministry to Women, and she said she was inspired to go into the field because of her desire to serve other people.

“I’ve always had a desire to serve people and help people, I love interacting with people, and I am also a very organized and administrative-type person,” Hescott said. “I think this position really combines my love for people and my strengths as an organized administrator. Obviously, my faith has played a huge part in that, too, but it all comes down to my desire to work with people, serve people and help people. ”

Hescott said she found out about TRAM as she was looking for jobs in the area while she was moving back to Michigan.

“I was looking at what opportunities, what things Three Rivers is doing in areas pertaining to social work and helping the community, so I applied for the position here at TRAM,” Hescott said.

Hescott said she brings plenty of skills to the role, including an excitement to serve the kids in the program, having fun and creative ideas to keep the kids engaged, and just having a fun time with her new role.

“I’m excited to do all that with TRAM, get involved with the kids, and be a good influence to them,” Hescott said.

Hescott said she’s looking forward to plenty of different things in her role, which includes planning and organizing activities, field trips, setting up games and crafts for the kids, and actually being there for the program, which runs Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during the school year.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know more people in the community, making connections with businesses and people in the community, and finding ways we can work together to serve the kids, and spending time with the kids, getting to know what they like and don’t like and what things they are excited to learn about, and all the different activities,” Hescott said.

TRAM Executive Director Deb Leland said she is excited that Hescott is joining the staff.

“I love her spirit, and I think she’s going to have a great rapport with the kids,” Leland said. “They’re going to love her, and she’s perfect for the job.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.