TRAM concludes annual coat drive

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Area Mentoring concluded their 13th annual coat drive Saturday with an event at the Riviera Theatre.

This year’s TRAM coat drive went on throughout the month of October, with donation locations at Century Bank and Trust, Lowry’s Books and More, Horizon Bank, Kadant Johnson and the Three Rivers Public Library.

In total, TRAM Executive Director Deb Leland said the drive brought in over 100 coats, and they were able to give out 50 during Saturday’s dispersal event, along with several pairs of snow pants, hats and gloves.

“It’s an opportunity for us to give back to the community,” Leland said.

The winter gear collected ranged from infants to adults, all spread out on tables in the Riviera lobby. Those who stopped by were given bags to take as much as they needed for their family or loved ones.

Two of those people were sisters Becca Loveland from Three Rivers and Samantha Oles from Belding, Mich. Loveland said she came to pick up coats for those at the Riverside apartment complex in Three Rivers who didn’t have cars to get around in the winter, while Oles came with her to get winter gear for her family.