TRAM buzzes about beekeeping

Corey Lake Orchard beekeeper Charlotte Hubbard (center, in beekeeper suit) visited the Three Rivers Area Mentoring’s After-School Program on Tuesday. Hubbard talked to the kids in the program about what it was like to be a beekeeper, read from her children’s book “If I Could Sit on a Bee’s Knees,” let them try on her beekeeper suit, and gave the kids a copy of her book and a small bottle of honey to take home. Hubbard also showed off a honeycomb and a live caged queen bee to the students.

COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON