Train strikes, kills pedestrian in Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS — According to the Cassopolis Police Department (CPD), at 5:09 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, an officer from the CPD was dispatched to the railroad tracks located at East State and Wolfe Street for a report of a northeast bound train that struck a pedestrian.

Cassopolis Police located the pedestrian on the east side of the railroad tracks approximately 50 yards from East State Street. Officers rendered first aid until LifeCare Ambulance arrived and transported the pedestrian to Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac where he succumbed to his injuries.

The pedestrian was a 63-year-old male from Cassopolis.

The name of the pedestrian and further details of the incident will be released pending family notifications. The incident remains under investigation.

Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.