Trailer stolen in Constantine TWP

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment is investigating a larceny that occurred at a construction site between Thursday, Aug. 10 and Friday, Aug. 11.
Troopers were dispatched to the 10000 block of Millers Mill Rd. in Constantine Township where numerous construction tools and materials had been stolen.
Workers arrived onsite at approximately 6:10 a.m. and discovered that the trailer storing their tools had been stolen. Upon further investigation they discovered that building materials as well as batteries from an excavator and bulldozer had also been stolen.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at (269) 558-0500.

