Trail routes to be available on web

THREE RIVERS — Hannah McEnroe of McEnroe Designs is working on maps and a brochure for the Three Rivers Woman’s Club Historic Three Rivers Labor Day Bridge Walk, River Country Recreational Authority board member Lynn Zeiler reported at the RCRA’s meeting Thursday, Jan. 19. McEnroe would like to take some new pictures for the brochure, but maps of the routes should be on the websites of the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce and the RCRA by spring.

During last year’s fifth annual event, people were invited to walk Three Rivers’ bridges via four different trails of varying lengths.

Board members also discussed organizing a trail cleanup and gathering volunteers to help with RCRA projects, as well as ways to promote the RCRA.

Member Chad Ely suggested looking into the possibility of having a lighted kayak parade through Memory Isle Park before the Water Festival fireworks.

