Traffic stop recovers over $500 worth of stolen merchandise

SCHOOLCRAFT — On Saturday Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. an officer with the Schoolcraft Police Department stopped a vehicle that had improper plates on US-131 just north of Schoolcraft.

Two passengers in the vehicle were arrested on outstanding warrants, which included one person who was a parole absconder. The driver was cited for improper plates and was released.

During the course of the investigation it was learned that over $500 worth of items that were in the bed of the truck were stolen from the Wal-Mart on US-131 in the city of Three Rivers earlier in the evening. Wal-Mart was not aware of the theft.

The two passengers with warrants were transported to the Kalamazoo County Jail. Charges are pending in St Joseph County on the retail fraud incident at Wal-Mart. Schoolcraft was assisted by the Vicksburg and Three Rivers Police Departments.